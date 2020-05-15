Webinar set on reopening, operating your business

LAURINBURG — As businesses in North Carolina begin to reopen, you need to know how to operate your business safely. The health of our community depends on it.

The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce and Richmond County Chamber are hosting a webinar on Monday at 3 p.m. Please join us as we receive guidance from Richmond County Health Director Tommy Jarrell and Scotland County Health Director Kristen Patterson on best practices to have in place that will help ensure the safety of your customers and employees as we phase into reopening.

There will be an opportunity to ask specific questions of the Health Directors as well. Registration is limited so don’t wait — to register go to https://www.ncsbc.net/reg.aspx?mode=event&event=400400033