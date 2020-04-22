LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council met Tuesday for its first-ever virtual meeting, and it attracted hundreds of views.

The meeting was the first without public attendance and, in its place, was streamed via Facebook — receiving more than 600 views as of Wednesday morning.

“It’s just an unprecedented time and none of us really know what to believe or whats going to happen,” said Mayor Jim Willis. “I thank the public for tuning in tonight for one thing in this unusual and first of its kind meeting.”

City Manager Charles Nichols did give several comments and updates during the meeting to keep the council and the public informed.

One of the items was that of the North Fire Station which the city is still trying to push forward but has to go by FEMA guidelines.

“We plan to go for an RFP this week for environmental services so an environmental firm can give us our rubber stamp for council to approve that location,” Nichols said. “FEMA makes you get this environmental fund even though we already have a phase one since it was on an Economic Development site … that wasn’t good enough for FEMA so we have to hire this environmental firm.”

The service is set to be reimbursed by FEMA. Nichols also added more photos about the site can be brought back to the council at the next meeting.

In other business:

— Nichols spoke on some options about a way for council to hold meetings completely virtually rather than having council meet in person. However, Attorney William Floyd said that there is a lot of uncertainty with the open meeting laws. The council agreed to wait until next month before moving forward.

— Council also approved contracts for the city to continue capital improvement projects along with approving applications for grants for the projects.

Reach Katelin Gandee at kgandee@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.

