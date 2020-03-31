Carlie C’s lends a hand to first responders

LAURINBURG — The COVID-19 virus has not only effected the health of those in Scotland County, as well as around the nation, it has also created difficulties for those that may need food and other products for day-to-day use.

Carlie C’s of Laurinburg has decided to set aside an hour each Wednesday for first responders to shop without the worry of being contaminated.

“We want them to be able to come in and purchase what they want and need without having to deal with the crowd,” said Fred Harris, store manager. “It’s a way for us to give back to the community, especially those that are out there helping everyone else.

“It’s a way for us help to keep them safe and healthy, which also in turn helps the community because these are the men and women out there taking care of us,” continued Harris.

First responders will be able to shop Wednesday from 8:30 until 9:30 p.m.

“This is not just for firefighters,” said Harris. “It is also for police, EMS, nurses, and those others that are considered first responders.”

Laurinburg Fire Department Engineer Chris Strickland went to Carlie C’s Tuesday to thank the store manager.

“It seems like such a small thing,” said Strickland,” but it helps so many of us in so many ways.

“With everyone, including us first responders taking extra precautions because of the virus it can make our job and the jobs of others harder not just responding to calls, but doing day to day chores and taking care of our families,” continued Strickland. “We not only have to be sure we have what we need at home, we have to also be sure we have food, paper products, and sanitizing supplies at the station for those on duty,”

Carlie C’s store, as well as other stores, are seeing certain items flying off the shelves.

“We can’t seem to keep toilet paper, Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer and other similar items on the shelves,” said Harris. “However, we do have trucks bringing more supplies on a regular basis.”

Carlie C’s is also still having Senior Hour on Sundays from 7 to 8 a.m.

“I would like to thank Carlie C’s not on just the behalf of Laurinburg Fire Department but on behalf of all first responders,” Said Jordan McQueen, Chief of The City of Laurinburg Fire Department. It’s a great thing that they are doing. It helps with not only our health but our morale as well.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

