Board of Education discusses coronavirus

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange At Monday night’s Scotland County Board of Education meeting Beginning Teacher of the Year Charles Gunning, center, was recognized. He is joined by Superintendent Ron Hargrave and Carolyn Banks. Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange At Monday night’s Scotland County Board of Education meeting Beginning Teacher of the Year Charles Gunning, center, was recognized. He is joined by Superintendent Ron Hargrave and Carolyn Banks.

LAURINBURG — As concerns about the coronavirus continues, the issue came before the Scotland County Board of Education.

On Monday, Superintendent Ron Hargrave spoke to the board that there are some groups at the schools that have out-of-state trips planned in April, and wanted to get the opinion of the board.

“The events they will be attending … the high school group is the senior trip, and then the second group has a conference,” Hargrave said. “We just wanted to entertain some conversation around that so we could have some direction as to how to preceded.”

Hargrave added that there will also be more events in June and July. Board member Dr. Jeff Byrd used his professional standpoint to provide information on the virus.

“The flu kills more people per year than the coronavirus,” Byrd said. “It’s been around for many, many, many years to the point that, if you look on the back of your Lysol can, it says coronavirus on it … I think this is a group of people who are usually pretty healthy (but) if you have an underlying medical condition it does increase your risk.”

Students were sent home with a letter Friday that contained cautionary steps for families to take and the reassurance that the situation will be continually monitored and protocols adjusted as warranted.

Hargrave added that the schools are working on a process where, if schools need to be closed, students will be able to learn virtually.

“Again, our charge is to not blow it out of proportion but to take the information that has been shared with us and make sure we’re making decisions that will keep our children and our staff’s safety in mind,” Hargrave said.

In other business:

— Charles Gunning of Sycamore Lane Elementary was recognized for being the Beginning Teacher of the Year.

— Parent Teacher Conferences that had originally been scheduled for Feb. 24 but were canceled due to snow, have been rescheduled for March 26. The day was a regular school day but will now be a half-day for students and students have will be sent home with sign-ups.

