Book-signing held at Terry’s Boutique

LAURINBURG — Carolyn Jefferson-Jenkins, author of “The Untold Story of Women of Color in the League of Women Voters,” visited Laurinburg on Tuesday morning to promote her book and tell the story behind it.

She began her one-day tour at Terry’s Boutique on Main Street, where she was able to meet those interested in her book and sign a few while she was there.

“It is the 1ooth year of the League and I was the first woman of color president — that was 20 years ago,” said Jefferson-Jenkins. “My mission is to take the stories of the woman in the League from the footnotes of the story to the forefront.”

Jefferson-Jenkins was also scheduled to speak at Scotia Village later on Tuesday.

