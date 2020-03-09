Community Lenten Services are now underway

LAURINBURG — First United Methodist Church is hosting Community Lenten Services every Wednesday at noon in the fellowship hall at 101 W. Church St. in celebration of the season of Lent.

Services began Feb. 26 and run through April 8. Different pastors from a variety of area churches will preach each week.

The next service is this Wednesday, when the Rev. Vermel Taylor from Gallilee United Methodist Church will preach. Pastors for future services include the Rev. Reginald Oxendine from Snead’s Grove UMC on March 18; the Rev. John Butson, clergy of the N.C. Annual Conference on March 25; the Rev. Linda Nelson of The Lutheran Church of the Living Word and chaplain of Scotia Village on April 1; and the Rev. Wayne Wike of First Baptist Church on April 8.

“We invite everyone in the community to attend,” said Rev. Terry Hunt, senior pastor of First Church. “This is a time of fellowship and coming together as we journey to the cross with Jesus during this season. Easter will mean so much more to you as you deepen your faith walk.”

A light lunch, with an entrée, beverage and dessert will be available after each service for a $6 donation.

First Church also invites the community to its Palm Sunday service April 5 that will feature children’s and adult choirs at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary; Maundy Thursday service April 9 at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary; and Good Friday service April 10 at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall.

The church will hold three Easter Sunday services on April 12: a 6:30 a.m. sunrise service at the three crosses on the hill behind the church, an 8:30 a.m. contemporary service in the fellowship hall and an 11 a.m. traditional service in the sanctuary.

“These services will help you complete the picture that began on Ash Wednesday and culminate with our Easter celebration as we understand the life, death and resurrection of our Lord,” Hunt said.

For information, contact the First United Methodist Church office at 910-276-1592.