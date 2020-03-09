Health department inspects six locations in February

LAURINBURG — Each month, on the second Tuesday, The Laurinburg Exchange will present the results of inspections by the Scotland County Health Department performed at food distribution facilities during the previous month.

Those will include restaurants, cafeterias and delis.

The Health Department performed a total of six inspections of food service facilities in February.

The results of those inspections are below, with a score of 100 being the best. Specific violations are not listed.

— Feb. 4: South Scotland Elementary, Laurinburg, 99

— Feb. 14: Jerry’s Deli, Laurinburg, 95.5

— Feb. 17: Hardees, Laurinburg, 97

— Feb. 21: Scotland Memorial Hospital cafeteria, Laurinburg, 97

— Feb. 24: Kentucky Fried Chicken, Laurinburg, 98

— Feb. 28: Jin Jin’s, Laurinburg, 91.5

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Health1.jpg