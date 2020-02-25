Monday’s weekly bridge results

LAURINBURG — The Bridge-At-The-Village group met Monday for the Common Game at Nite at Scotia Village in Laurinburg under the direction of Brian Potter.
The results were:
1. Eloise Carter and Lorene Evans
2. Joanne Martin and Ann Buie
3. Diane Wood and Vernon Baker
4. Mac Doubles and Betty Lewis
Second in C: John and Celeste Lewis
The club regularly meets from 6 to 9 p.m. on Mondays in the Scotia Village Cafe, 2200 Elm Ave. in Laurinburg. The cost is $5 per player.
Note: Bridge-at-the-Village will host the ACBL-wide Senior Pairs Game Monday, March 2, starting at 1 p.m. Cost to play will be $5 per person.