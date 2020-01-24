New apartment community to break ground next week

PEMBROKE –A new apartment community will be created in Pembroke that will give singles, couples and families access to modern facilities close to downtown and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Homes Urban, LLC and its investment partners announced the groundbreaking for the new multi-family apartment community, The Village at Hunter’s Run, on Friday. The groundbreaking will take place on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon at 39 Hunter’s Run Ave. in Pembroke.

The Village at Hunter’s Run will offer residents a 24/7 fitness center, resort-style pool, outdoor grill station, picnic shelter, playground, and Luxer One Package System.

The site is located along the east side of Candy Park Road, South of NC Highway 711, one-point-five miles southeast of downtown Pembroke, two miles southeast of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, and seven miles northwest of Lumberton.

The Village at Hunter’s Run will be the first contemporary, upscale, multifamily rental community in the area. It will include one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes, with 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and washers and dryers in each home.

The apartment homes are expected to open in the fall.

Blue Ridge Companies has been selected to manage the property and construction financing is provided by Wells Fargo Multifamily Capital. McCrory Construction, of Columbia, South Carolina, will construct the 144-unit apartment project.