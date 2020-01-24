COW meeting set for Monday

LAURINBURG — On Monday evening, the Scotland County Board of Education will meet for its monthly Committee of the Whole meeting.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at the A.B. Gibson Building and is open to the public.

The agenda includes several updates on various topics — including bullying in the schools; Sycamore Lane Day Treatment program for students with mental health concerns by Jamie Synan, director of School Support Services.

There will also be an update on Istation by Bobbie Mills, director of elementary education.

The agenda also includes the annual audit report.

