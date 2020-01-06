Melton joins The Exchange newsroom

LAURINBURG — Readers of The Laurinburg Exchange will soon get to know a new face with the newspaper.

Jacquelyn “JJ” Melton has been hired to fill a staff writer position with the newsroom and her first day was Monday. She replaces Jael Pembrick, who is now working with the ABC television affiliate in Lincoln, Nebraska.

“We are pleased that JJ has accepted the opportunity and challenge as a staff writer with The Exchange,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor. “I think she will be a tremendous asset for us because she is a Scotland County resident and has displayed ambition and interest to learn the business.”

Melton comes to The Exchange after spending six years as an office assistant with the Laurinburg Fire Department. Prior to that, she spent 10 years as a tele-communicator and instructor with Chesterfield County, South Carolina, E-911.

“I’m excited to be part of The Laurinburg Exchange family and can’t wait to get started,” Melton said.

Melton will primarily be responsible for covering the Scotland County Board of Commissioners, Liaison Committee and Scotland County Board of Election — but will also be available to cover other news and features throughout the county. She can be reached at The Exchange by calling 910-506-3169 during regular business hours.

Melton is a resident of Laurel Hill, where she lives with her husband Mitchell Medlin and their 10-year-old son Houston.

