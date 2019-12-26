Habitat hands keys over for 49th house

LAURINBURG — After more than a year of battling the weather, Habitat of Humanity of Scotland County handed the keys of the 49th Habitat House over to its new owner.

On Dec. 17, Habitat held the dedication of the home — turning the keys over to new homeowner Christina Revels and her two sons, Caleb and Hayden.

“My journey with Habitat for Humanity began several years ago when I was rebuilding my life from a failed marriage,” Revels said. “I wanted to provide a better life for my sons and that included becoming a homeowner to ensure a stable home for them.”

Revels spoke of the struggles of being a single mother on a low budget income and how she didn’t know if she’d be able to pay bills along with getting groceries from month to month.

“I had researched and applied for other low-income home loans and was rejected time and again,” Revels said. “I had all but given up when a friend told me about the habitat homeownership program. I’ll admit I was skeptical because I thought it was too good to be true. So, I decided what could it hurt to try one more time.”

Revels added that she was thankful for Habitat as they helped prepare her for homeownership and helping her through the process. Habitat Board President Sallie Clemmons presented Revels with three keys to the home with a few words.

“Of all the things I do for Habitat as president … this is my favorite part,” Clemmons said. “It’s been a long time coming but we’re glad it’s here at this time of year.”

Executive Director Chris Carpenter was happy that, after the continual challenges, they were able to get the Revels family in before Christmas.

“This has been the most challenging house that I have built,” Carpenter said. “We cleared the lot in August 2018 … we dug the footings and were going to have the concrete poured and then the hurricane (Florence) hit and it basically flooded everything.”

Carpenter added that the area isn’t in a flood zone but because of all the rain that the area saw the settling water. He added that dirt was brought in to help settle the ground in hopes that the building could continue.

“We went through the winter doing nothing and in the spring we started back again,” Carpenter said. “But then we still were challenged with the water issues … I am thrilled and relieved that we were able to get her into her house before Christmas and I’m very proud of how the house came out especially with all the challenges.”

