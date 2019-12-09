Fee for courthouse nuptials to increase

LAURINBURG — Couples contemplating a marriage performed by a county magistrate will have to come up with more money starting Jan. 1.

Earlier this year, the General Assembly in Raleigh approved a statewide fee increase for marriages performed by magistrates, from the current $20 to $50 for all 100 counties.

“I’ve been here 41 years now, and it (the fee) was $10 when I started,” said Scotland County Magistrate John Blue. “I’m not sure exactly how long it’s been $20, but I know it’s been at least 10 years.”

According to Blue, the five Scotland County magistrates perform an estimated 150 marriage ceremonies per year. That would amount to about $3,000 in revenue at $20 each; but when the fee increases on Jan. 1, that figure could jump to about $7,500.

“We don’t keep records for that (the number of marriages performed), but I’d guess we do an average of three per week,” Blue said.

According to L. Page Pratt, the Scotland County register of deeds, the fee for a marriage license will not change.

For those who are considering a Scotland County Courthouse wedding, the county has five magistrates who rotate regularly and can perform a ceremony 24/7. Along with Blue, they are Mike Nobles, Donnie Chavis, Sandra Miller and Sal Marcano.

Blue said most marriage ceremonies by a magistrate are rarely scheduled.

“We usually don’t know when someone wants to get married until they pop in,” he said.

For information about marriage ceremonies through the Magistrate’s Office, call 910-266-4540; for information about marriage licenses, call the Register of Deeds Office at 910-277-2577.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

