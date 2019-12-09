SANTAS GALORE

LAURINBURG — The route for the annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade was filled with hundreds upon hundreds of people, both young and old, looking to watch the 174 entries come down Main Street.

The parade was kicked off with World War II veterans serving as the Grand Marshals and finished with Santa Claus and his reindeer.

“Main Street is packed and we couldn’t have had a more beautiful day weather-wise,” said Kim Liles, the chair for the parade. “It’s been a wonderful day and we have some great volunteers.”

For the float competition, Scotland Cancer Treatment Center took first place for the “Whoville” inspired float and Laurel Hill Fire Department took second place for it’s magical Christmas tree float.

“I’m really appreciative of all those who come out to the parade, from spectators to entries,” said Executive Director for the Chamber of Commerce Chris English. “It wouldn’t be the success that it is without the community … we had no real hiccups and I can’t thank the volunteers and sponsors enough for their support.”

While a throng of people enjoyed the parade from the ground or through the first Facebook live video, two Scotland High School seniors were getting a different perceptive of the parade — from the sky.

Ja-lin Harris-McLean and Andrew Hartwell have both been in the drone program through Scotland’s CTE program for a year and are professional drone pilots.

“It’s cool to get a different perceptive of a picture,” Harris-McLean said. “You have a lot of people doing ground photography but you don’t have a lot of aerial photographers so it’s cool to be able to get a different shot.”

The two are not only learning more about drones but also editing photos and videos as well. The goal of the program is to teach the students how to be able to start their own business.

“The Christmas parade was a lot of fun,” Hartwell said. “And we’ve done other events with ‘Tis the Season; we did the wreath ceremony the other night and Christmas on Main.”

Harris-McLean added that he was appreciative of ‘Tis the Season for asking them to do the job, since they’re newer drone pilots and it’s a large task.

