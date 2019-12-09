LAURINBURG — Richmond Community College will be filling multiple positions at its newly expanded campus in Scotland County now that the two additional facilities are fully operational.

The Scotland County Campus of RichmondCC was approved last year by the State Board of Community Colleges to be designated a multi-campus center and was recently approved to receive funding for additional staffing and services. The College will have on hand at the Scotland County Campus a career and transfer services specialist and a financial aid specialist. Other positions being filled include IT support specialist, maintenance supervisor, director of facilities and a receptionist for Student Services.

The expanded Scotland County campus is located in downtown Laurinburg and includes the Honeycutt Center, the Morgan Center and the Covington Street Building.

“This is an exciting time for the College as we expand our footprint in Scotland County, making education and career training more accessible for the people of this community,” Dale McInnis, RichmondCC president, said. “This new campus will offer all the services and resources that our Hamlet campus provides and offer new programs that focus on short-term training for high-paying jobs right here in Scotland County.”

The Morgan Center will be debuting its Industrial Mechanics lab in 2020 with a class that starts Jan. 7 and runs through May 15. Using state-of-the-art trainers for electrical motor controls, hydraulics and pneumatics, this short-term, low-cost course will provide students with the technical skills to working a variety of manufacturing settings.

Also in the Morgan Center is a new simulation classroom for students in the Practical Nursing program. The classroom is equipped with a high-fidelity programmable Laerdal manikin, as well as video and computer equipment. The Small Business Center is also located in the Morgan Center.

The Covington Street Building houses the Scotland Early College High School (SEarCH) program, as well as provides additional space for new classes at the Scotland County campus.

Other programs and resources offered at the newly expanded campus include university transfer courses, Nursing Assistant classes, the Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Technology program, adult education classes, career and transfer services, and financial aid assistance.

To learn more about the Scotland County campus, call 910-410-1831.

Wylie Bell is the director of marketing and communications for Richmond Community College.

