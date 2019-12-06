BOE may elect new chair, vice-chair

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education might get a vice-chair on Monday after spending the past year without one.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday at the A.B. Gibson Building and one of the top orders of business includes the election of chair and vice-chair.

Last Decmeber the board unanimously voted for Rick Singletary to be chair for the year, but the vote for vice-chair was continiously split.

The two nominees were Raymond Hyatt and Hermand Tyson, which split the board continiously for several meetings before the decision to move forward without a vice-chair was made.

