Police looking for two suspects in break-ins

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is looking for two suspects in connection to two break-ins early on Nov. 27.

On that day, Pride Auto Wash on South Main Street and Nic’s Pick Kwik No. 8 on US 401 both reported to the police department that the coin machines on the property had been broken into and unknown amounts of change had been taken.

Police believe two suspects are responsible for both break-ins and are looking for help in identifying the two males.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211. All information is kept confidential.

