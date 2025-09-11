PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke is entering the fall 2025 semester with historic momentum. Total enrollment has surged past 8,000 students — the university’s largest since before the pandemic — with record-setting growth in graduate and transfer populations and an all-time high in the Honors College.

“This growth is not only measured in numbers but in the caliber of students choosing UNC Pembroke,” said Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings. “From our record-setting Honors College to the strongest freshman academic profile in recent history, more students are selecting UNCP with intention, drawn by our reputation for academic excellence, affordability and a supportive community where every student matters.”

The Graduate School continues to be a powerful driver of UNCP’s momentum, setting a new enrollment record for the ninth consecutive year. With 2,427 students enrolled this fall, an 8.5% increase over last year and the most significant gain since 2021, graduate students now make up nearly one-third of the total student body.

Much of this growth stems from programs designed to meet workforce demand. Among UNCP’s newest graduate offerings, the Doctor of Nursing Practice and the Master of Science in Occupational Therapy continued to expand this fall. At the same time, the Master of Healthcare Administration welcomed its inaugural class. Graduate programs in the Thomas College of Business & Economics and the School of Education also remain strong, preparing students to step into careers of critical importance across the region.

“Our consistent growth is a testament to the quality of our programs and the dedication of our faculty,” said Irene Pittman Aiken, PhD, dean of The Graduate School. “We have worked intentionally to design graduate degrees that meet students where they are while preparing them for the workforce needs of tomorrow. The record number of students pursuing advanced degrees at UNCP reflects the confidence they place in the value of a BraveNation education.”

The Esther G. Maynor Honors College is also experiencing unprecedented growth. Enrollment surged by 44% this fall, with 130 new freshmen joining the program, the largest in school history. The overall freshman class of 909 students, entering UNCP with an average high school GPA of 3.45, is the largest in six years.

For students like Madison Coleman of South Carolina, the decision to enroll at UNCP was about more than academics.

“I chose UNCP because it instantly felt like home,” she said. “Being part of the Honors College and a Distinguished Scholar, while benefiting from the NC Promise program, means I can pursue my goals without the burden of debt. UNCP has truly given me everything I needed and more.”

Momentum is also strong among transfer students. This fall, UNCP welcomed the largest transfer class in its history, with 934 students, a 16% increase from last year. Among them are 177 military-affiliated students, representing 20% of the transfer population. “Our commitment to military-affiliated students and their families is a source of pride for UNC Pembroke,” said Kelly Brennan, PhD, vice chancellor for Enrollment Management. “These students bring extraordinary experiences and perspectives to our campus, and we are honored to serve them as they pursue their degrees.”

The university’s international presence is also expanding. This fall, 261 international students from more than 60 countries joined BraveNation, an 18% increase over last year.

Chancellor Cummings said these record-setting numbers illustrate both the strength of UNCP’s mission and its future. “UNC Pembroke was founded to expand access to higher education, and today we continue to build on that promise in powerful ways,” he said. “Our enrollment momentum reflects the strength of BraveNation. We are proud of our roots and bold in our vision for the future, preparing more students than ever to achieve their dreams and to lead with purpose.”