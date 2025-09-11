Hit Men of Country features five musicians who have toured or recorded with Wynonna, Keith Urban, Travis Tritt, Jason Aldean, the Oak Ridge Boys, Alabama and others. The group performs hits such as “God Bless the USA,” “Big Green Tractor” and “I Swear,” while also sharing behind-the-scenes stories from life on the road.

LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater has announced its 2025-26 mainstage series of performances. Tickets go on sale at 1 p.m. Sept. 15. Tickets for school shows of the annual Robeson County Christmas Show will be available to teachers beginning at 1 p.m. Sept. 11.

Annex expansion

This season also marks the opening of a 9,000-square-foot annex expansion that includes the new Carolina Ballroom, expanded lobby, concessions and event space. The addition blends modern features with the restored historic venue, which first opened in 1928. Ticket holders for the Christmas Show will be among the first to see the new space.

Ticket information

Tickets range from $15 to $35, with some special events priced separately. A season subscription offers 20% off the individual ticket price with the purchase of five or more events at once through the box office. Discounts are available for seniors, students, military and groups.

Tickets may be purchased at www.carolinaciviccenter.com, in person at the theater offices from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by calling 910-738-4339. When available, tickets also will be sold at the door one hour before each performance.

The theater cautions against buying tickets from third-party resellers and recommends purchasing directly through its website, box office or Etix.

About the theater

The Carolina Civic Center opened in 1928 as a vaudeville and silent film house. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and now hosts live touring performances, original productions, art exhibits, films and special events. The theater is located at 315 N. Chestnut St. in downtown Lumberton.

2025-26 season lineup

14th annual Robeson County Christmas Show

Dec. 5-7 and Dec. 11-13

Directed by resident artist Kendrix Singletary, the holiday revue features dance numbers with the Civettes, vocal ensembles, state-of-the-art projections, special effects and appearances by Frosty the Snowman, the Grinch and Santa Claus. The theater will be fully decorated, and baked goods and hot chocolate will be available in the new Carolina Ballroom.

Hit Men of Country

7 p.m. Jan. 30

Featuring five musicians who have toured or recorded with Wynonna, Keith Urban, Travis Tritt, Jason Aldean, the Oak Ridge Boys, Alabama and others. The group performs hits such as “God Bless the USA,” “Big Green Tractor” and “I Swear,” while also sharing behind-the-scenes stories from life on the road.

U.S. Air Force Heritage Brass

7 p.m. Feb. 11

The 14-member ensemble combines brass, percussion and vocals in a performance honoring veterans and celebrating American music. The concert is free and open to the public, with general seating. Tickets should be reserved in advance when possible.

Bluegrass on the Blackwater: The Country Gentlemen Show

7 p.m. March 12

Carrying forward the legacy of the legendary Country Gentlemen band, this group blends traditional and contemporary bluegrass. Their album Yesterday and Tomorrow features original material in the band’s classic style. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students.

My Time to Shine Talent Competition

7 p.m. April 11

Local performers compete in a wide range of categories, including singing, dancing and instrumental music. Winners receive cash and gift prizes, with a $1,000 grand prize. Tickets are $20 for general seating.

Summer Musical: Hairspray

June 10-14

Directed by Kendrix Singletary, the Broadway favorite is set in 1962 Baltimore and follows teenager Tracy Turnblad’s dream of dancing on a local TV show. The musical, winner of eight Tony Awards, features romance, comedy and a high-energy score.

For more information or a full schedule, visit www.carolinaciviccenter.com , call 910-738-4339 or email boxoffice@carolinaciviccenter.com.