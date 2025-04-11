LAURINBURG — During the meeting of the Scotland County Board of Commissioners, declarations were made proclaiming the Month of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month and Reentry Second Chance Month.

North Carolina has 23 local reentry councils that serve justice involved individuals within 38 counties. Scotland Countity is among those counties, said to Kimberly McRae, director of the Scotland County Department of Social Services, when speaking ti commissioners about reentry.

McRae said the county’s reentry program works to reduce recidivism or a relapse into criminal behavior.

“Typical services include assistance with houses, employment, transportation, substance abuse, obtaining personal documentation and other basic needs,” McRae said.

During the year 2024, the Scotland County Local Reentry Council served 87 participants with 53 exciting the program successfully.

“Reentry services are a vital part of coordinating resources in the community for former incarcerated citizens that will successfully transition them back to their home community, all while reducing recidivism and crime and improving community health,” McRae said.

Stephanie Jacobs, a Social Work supervisor with the Child Protective Services Unit at DSS, also spoke out about Child Abuse Prevention Month and the need for support and awareness.

“The main focus of CPS is keeping all children safe and families whole … Child abuse and neglect occur more often than people realize,” Jacobs said.

According to Jacobs, in the year 2024, Scotland County CPS received 359 reports of child abuse or neglect, with about 77 of that number being found in need of service or substantiated.

“For our community, even one case is too many. This is why education on child abuse prevention is key. Everyone has a role to play in preventing child abuse and neglect and helping all children reach their full potential,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs called on Scotland County citizens, faith groups, medical facilities, elected officials, and businesses to increase participation in efforts to reduce child abuse.