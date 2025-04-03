Scotland County Memorial Foundation’s Misty McMillan speaks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for an outdoor fitness zone at the Laurel Hill Community Center.

LAURINBURG — At the Laurel Hill Community Center, more than the quadriceps, hamstrings and calf muscles were worked on National Walking Day.

On Wednesday, staff with the community center and officials with Scotland County and the Scotland Health Care System celebrated the opening of an outdoor fitness zone along the Laurel Hill Community Center’s walking track with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Now with those seeking to take a lap around the track, they have the opportunity to stop at seven workout apparatuses that offer cardiovascular and resistance weight training.

“On this special occasion, coinciding with National Walking Day, we gather to officially unveil our new fitness zone, our fantastic new addition to our walking track,” said Jennifer Townsend, the community center’s supervisor, at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Townsend said the project represents not only a physical enhancement to the community center but also a “vision to a healthier, more active community.”

“It’s a testament to what we can achieve when we come together with a common purpose … Your support is instrumental in helping us provide opportunities for our community to thrive,” Townsend said.

The addition of the workout zone was made possible through a grant from the Scotland Memorial Foundation after Townsend saw the equipment installed at the Hammond Park and sought the same for the Laurel Hill Community Center.

“That’s were she got the idea of having the equipment out here at this community in Laurel Hill and it can really help health and fitness with adults, when they have rehab or physical therapy in the hospital, continue it at home out here at your local park,” said Misty McMillan, the executive director of the Scotland Memorial Foundation.

McMillan said that the act is the overarching goal for the foundation.

“We are, as you know, a community-owned hospital and, as a foundation, helping to support all the health needs across the counties,” McMillans said. “It’s nice to be able to give back directly to the community and be able to see face-to-face somebody [who] will be using this equipment … That’s what we want to do and we’re excited to be a small part to help your community.”

The fitness zone includes a recumbent bike, elliptical, sit up back extension, hand cycle, lat pulldown, chest press and leg extension equipment, which, if all complete, results in a full-body workout. Some of those who attended the ribbon cutting tried their hand at some of the workout equipment.

“Scotland County Board of Commissioners Chair Tim Ivey said the community center’s newest addition showcases the continued success since its first opening.

“Here we are, I think we’ve of course cut the ribbon on this (Laurel Hill Community Center) a couple of years ago, but I think it’s worked out great so far … It’s just been great for the community and for the whole county,” Ivey said.

Townsend said the ribbon cutting does not only represent the opening to the new fitness zone but also a commitment to health and wellbeing.

“I encourage each of you to embrace this space as a means to improve your physical fitness, connect with others and enjoy the beautiful outdoors right here in Laurel Hill,” Townsend said. “Let’s take this opportunity to inspire one another, to walk together, to move together, and to cultivate a vibrant community focused on wellness.”

