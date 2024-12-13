PEMBROKE — U.S. Army veteran Rizihery Saenz arrived at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke in the spring of 2021 with one goal: to earn a college degree.

When Saenz’s college journey culminates at commencement this week, the Bronx, New York, native will leave with more than a social work degree. He will carry with him lifelong connections and a broader perspective on life.

“I came to UNCP with one goal: to obtain my degree in four years,” Saenz said. “Instead, I completed my degree in three years and gained some of the best friends of my life — aside from the military. The Academic and Military Outreach (AMO) team here was exceptional in my success as I transitioned out of the military and tried to find my place in the world as a civilian by learning how to better myself and my community.”

Saenz was among several students recently recognized during a special ceremony for UNCP’s military-affiliated graduates. Students were treated to a luncheon and later presented with red, white and blue honor cords, which were set to wear as they join 1,008 graduates at Winter Commencement on Friday and Saturday.

“I’m proud of every student who will graduate next week, but I want to take a moment to acknowledge that at UNC Pembroke, we hold a deep respect for those who serve, and we take great pride in ensuring they have the resources and support they need to be successful,” said Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings. “It’s an honor to celebrate this high-water mark for our military-affiliated students.”

UNCP, home to 1,130 student veterans, is frequently recognized as one of the nation’s top military-friendly schools and is ranked as a top military spouse-friendly school. Each year, the university receives numerous accolades, including recognition from Military Times, U.S. News & World Report’s Best for Vets Colleges, and Colleges of Distinction for Military Support.

Army veteran Christy Calfee said her military service changed her life, shaped her success, and provided the discipline and structure she lacked growing up in Richmond, Virginia. Calfee, who earned her sociology degree through UNCP’s online program, drove two hours from Charlotte to receive her honor cord.

“When I heard about the ceremony, I knew I wouldn’t miss it,” said Calfee, a first-generation college graduate. “UNCP did a great job putting this together to recognize its military community. It was very intimate and personable.”

Calfee and Saenz will be among 89 military-affiliated graduates crossing the stage this week. According to Jasmine Coleman, director of Academic and Military Outreach, UNCP also honors military dependents — a gesture that sets it apart from other schools in the UNC System.

“We are recognizing the sacrifices that family members have made,” said Coleman, who was recently named among the 2024 Veteran Champions of the Year in Higher Education and is both a veteran and a military spouse. “We are celebrating that they were able to persist toward degree completion even in light of the challenges they might have faced in their day-to-day lives as a member of the military community.”