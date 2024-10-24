LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University recently announced its partnership with NC State’s College of Veterinary Medicine in the launch of the Equine Scholars Program this fall.

This innovative program is designed to provide qualified undergraduate students with a passion for horse health a direct pathway into NC State’s Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program.

North Carolina’s equine industry contributed $2.9 billion to the state’s economy in 2023. However, the demand for equine veterinary services is outpacing the supply of qualified practitioners, leading to a critical shortage and increased burnout among existing professionals. To address this, NC State has developed the Equine Scholars Program, which aims to bolster the pipeline of future equine veterinarians.

The program, inspired by the Food Animal Scholars initiative, offers St. Andrews students a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience and mentorship from NC State’s expert equine instructors, Dr. Katie Sheats and Dr. Callie Fogle, as well as private practice veterinarians. Accepted scholars will be guaranteed a seat in NC State’s Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program upon meeting the admissions criteria and completing their undergraduate degree.

“As North Carolina’s only veterinary college, NC State is committed to training veterinarians who can serve the needs of our state’s animal owners,” says Dr. Callie Fogle, co-founder of the Equine Scholars Program. “This program is designed to equip students with the skills and community support necessary for a sustainable career in equine medicine.”

Applications for the program open on November 1. Eligible students from St. Andrews University, along with those from NC State, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, and the University of Mount Olive, are invited to apply for one of the six available slots in the inaugural cohort. Students from other universities are encouraged to express their interest for future program expansions.

St. Andrews University is committed to providing students with exceptional educational opportunities and pathways to successful careers in veterinary medicine. For more information on how to apply, contact Dr. Laura Kellam, Veterinarian in Residence at St. Andrews University, who will serve as the point of contact for students interested in this program at kellamll@sa.edu or 910-277-3949.