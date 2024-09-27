LAURINBURG — April Snead, Scotland County Manager, announced the hiring of Lawrence Baker as the new Scotland County Parks and Recreation director.

Baker brings more than 15 years of experience working in city and county Parks and Recreation services. With a background in sports management, event planning and community outreach he said he is committed to promoting health, wellness, and social connection through recreational activities.

Throughout his career, Baker has designed and implemented a variety of programs, including youth sports leagues, adult fitness classes, and community events that foster collaboration and engagement. His approach aims to emphasize accessibility and inclusivity, ensuring that all participants feel welcomed and empowered.

Baker has a Master of Science in Sports Management from Florida Atlantic University and a Bachelor of Science in Human Performance and Wellness with a minor in Theology from Saint Augustine’s University.

When not overseeing programs, Baker enjoys volunteering at food banks, coaching youth sports, and mentoring at-risk teenagers which inspires his work and helps him connect with participants on a personal level. He said he is excited to continue fostering a vibrant and active community within Scotland County.

Baker takes the place of Bryan Graham who headed the role since 2016 and announced his resignation over the summer.

Baker will begin his new position on Oct. 1, 2024.