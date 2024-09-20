Renovations first began on the Scotland County Memorial Library in November of 2023. Upgrades included a full interior and parking lot renovation, specifically with a focus on improving accessibility to the public.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Memorial Libary has a fresh new look.

The completion of a series of upgrades to the interior and exterior of the library was celebrated during a grand reopening ceremony held on Thursday. At the ceremony, the Scotland County community and officials gathered outside of the newly renovated facility and heard remarks before a ribbon was cut commemorating the project’s completion.

“I’m just excited that the space reflects how we feel about our community,” said Jenna Maley, the library’s director. “Everything is so nice and bright and cheerful and it’s welcoming to our community.”

Renovations first began in November of 2023. Upgrades included a full interior and parking lot renovation, specifically with a focus on improving accessibility to the public.

“Part of that was improving access inside the building as well as parking for those who are physically unable to do so,” Maley said. “We’ve also had an upgrade in the appearance. It ties very well into our mission of accessibility.”

In addition to new paint, computers, a circulation desk and seating, the interior also now has shelving that is accessible to wheelchair-bound patrons, which Maley said was a key factor in the design plan for the library.

“Behind those pretty shelves are function … Each one of our areas are accessible by wheelchair,” Maley said.

The total cost of renovations totaled about $250,000, which was funded primarily through the American Rescue Plan Act, a state aid grant and county appropriations, according to Maley.

During remarks, Scotland County board chairman Tim Ivey encouraged the public to come out and view the newly improved library.

“If you haven’t looked, go and look,” Ivey said. “It is really great … It’s an investment in the future for the people of Scotland County. I think the staff has done an absolutely wonderful job with the whole thing.”

Ivey also paid tribute to the late library director Leon Gyles, who passed away in 2023 after serving as director for 15 years.

“This started as a dream of his and when I say pushed, he pushed it,” Ivey said.

“Forced it,” Commissioner Darell BJ Gibson added.

Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis spoke of what the library meant to him in his youth.

“This library has been very much part of the fabric of this community for me personally growing up in this neighborhood,” he said.

Willis said for him, the library served as a safe space when racial tensions were high during from intergration in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

“The library, I remember, [was] a space where I made friends with people I didn’t know outside of my normal neighborhood. That was always a fun thing to do,” Willis said.

Library patron Dessy Harris said since her short time of living just outside of Laurinburg, the library has become a welcoming environment for her and her 3-year-old who is now reading. Harris said she brings her daughter to the library nearly every Tuesday for Toddler Time and to check out books.

“Everybody has been completely welcoming. She’s on the spectrum so it’s not always easy because she can be loud at times … Everybody has been super welcoming with her. Being able to come in, look around, get the books, say ‘hi’ to everybody has been nice,” Harris said.

The Scotland County Memorial Library is located at 312 W. Church St. in Laurinburg, across the street from City Hall.

“I’d like to invite the community to tour our library which has been called the “cultural center of our community” by one of our patrons. It is a place that is free and accessible for everyone,” Maley said.

