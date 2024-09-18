GIBSON — The congregation at the Gibson Pentecostal Holiness Church had an even greater reason to appreciate first responders following a service held in the local heroes’ honor on Aug. 18.

The Gibson mayor on behalf of the town presented certificates to members of the Gibson first responders for their response to a child choking on a piece of candy during the church service.

“I was up preaching and I saw the congregation get up and I thought I didn’t think the sermon was that bad … That little fellow was choking and he scared my heart,” said Gibson Pentecostal Holiness Church Pastor Michael Edds. “These folks reached over there and saved that child’s life and I say thank God for you. I appreciate you.”

Gibson Mayor Archie Herring was present at the service and witnessed the act happening, the fear that ensued, and the quick response from the first responders present.

“I was seated behind them and I noticed him cough or gag. His grandmother was trying to do the Heimlich… By the quick actions of the fire department, it was dislodged,” Herring said at the Gibson Board of Commissioners meeting.

The responders present each received a certificate.

According to the Office of State Fire Marshall, airway obstruction is the leading cause of unintentional injury-related death among children younger than 1 year of age. Among toddler-aged children treated in emergency rooms for choking incidents, almost 60% were food-related, 13% involved swallowing coins or batteries, and 19% involved candy or gum.

In 2019, more than 1,800 kids under age 6, swallowed button batteries. One child, every 3 hours in the US, is treated in emergency rooms after swallowing a button battery. Lithium, button batteries are commonly used in remote controls, toys, musical greeting cards, calculators and watches.