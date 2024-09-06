LAURINBURG — Financial Advisor Becca Hughes of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Laurinburg has received the Chartered Financial Consultant designation.

The course of study to earn the designation includes planning for business and individual retirement needs, tax-sensitive investment strategies, risk management and insurance, estate and gift-tax strategies and contemporary applications for financial strategies.

In addition to the education and examination components of the certification, Hughes will be required to complete a professional recertification program each year, including an ethics questionnaire.

