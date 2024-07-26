LAURINBURG — The head of the Scotland County Board of Elections is warning potential voters of misinformation being spread about voter registration.

BOE Director Dell Parker told The Laurinburg Exchange Friday that it has come to the office’s attention that several voter registration drives are occurring throughout the county consisting of individuals and/or groups who are not affiliated with the county’s elections office.

“The individuals and/or groups are telling the community members that they must complete a new voter registration form to ensure they have not been removed from the voter registration database,” Parker said. “We want to ensure the community that if you are already registered to vote, you do not need to complete a new form to continue to be a registered voter.”

A person can check to see if they are a registered voter of North Carolina or can check the accuracy of their voter record by visiting https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/ or by calling the elections office at 910-277-2595.

For those who are not registered, the deadline to register to vote in North Carolina for the 2024 general election is 5 p.m. on Oct. 11. Those who miss the voter registration deadline may still be able to register and vote or make changes (except for party affiliation) to their voter registration and vote during the early voting period, according to the NC Board of Elections.

The 2024 general election is on Nov. 5.

Learn about the election: Upcoming Election.