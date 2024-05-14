LAURINBURG —The Board of Education for Scotland County Schools celebrated “small gains,” as initial data continues to show growth in several core subjects throughout the district, which was classified as ‘Low-Performing’ by the state.

Interim data from NC Check-Ins shows that reading and math saw significant growth in elementary schools from the previous check-in while science saw a slight drop from 53.3% to 52.5%. NC Check-Ins are interim assessments aligned to North Carolina grade-level content standards developed by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI).

“We have made gains. We are moving in the right direction and change takes time,” said Barbara Adams, assistant superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction. “We are coming out of low performing. You can see across the board in our reading math and science from check-in one to check-in three we have some small gains, small wins but I will tell you that small gains are the sustainable ones.”

Math, reading and science have each seen growth in middle schools with reading progressing from 35.7% to 39.1%, math from 24.5% to 31.3% and science from 41.6% to 49.3%.

High school English II saw a significant drop from the previous NC Check-In from 58.3% to 51.5%. Math I and Biology remained steady since the previous check-in while Math II showed growth from 32.4% to 36.8%.

“English II, we kind of fluctuated a little bit but however from …. first and second semester, you can see that we are holding our own,” Adams said.

Adams said the Math I has been a struggle across North Carolina.

“But, again we are making the small wins along the way,” Adams said.

Adams says this means that the school district is moving in the “right direction.

“I would say, there has been consistent improvement based on the NC Check-Ins and looking at the trends, we see some positive trends,” Adams said.

As the school district closes out, Adams said the school district is gearing up for summer professional development workshops geared toward classified and non-classified staff.

“There’s something for everybody,” Adams said.

“I think that that’s wonderful … We have never had this opportunity to have this much PD (professional development) and I think that it’s a testament that if folks take advantage of it, our students are going to benefit,” said school board Chairman Rick Singletary.

