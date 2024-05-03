PEMBROKE — Two Scotland students were among the recipients of scholarships honored during the Lumbee River EMC’s 2024 Scholarship Awards Luncheon on Thursday.

Scotland Early College High School student Tawanna Revels received the Thomas Wade Bethea Scholarship, and Scotland Christian Academy’s Mckinley Taylor was the recipient of the Madie Rae Locklear Scholarship.

Welcomed by President and CEO Jon T. Locklear, the board of directors staff, the recipients and their guests gathered to celebrate their academic achievements. The cooperative awarded $47,000 in scholarships.

Since the scholarship program’s inception more than three decades ago, Lumbee River EMC has steadfastly committed to the local community. Over $1 million has been invested in the educational pursuits of scholars in the service area. This initiative aims to support students in their educational endeavors, empowering them to realize their academic aspirations.

“Education is the cornerstone of a thriving community,” emphasized Jon T. Locklear, LREMC President and CEO. “Ensuring accessible educational opportunities for our youth remains a core priority for LREMC as we continue to invest in the future of our community.”