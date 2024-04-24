A total of 440 runners of all ages converged on McDuffie Square in Laurinburg to participate in either the 1-mile spirit walk or the 5K run during the Scotland Memorial Foundation’s FUNd Run. There were school teams and work teams, and families and groups of friends who all came out to support the work of the SMF and have a good time.

Saturday marked the 19th year of the Scotland Memorial Foundation’s FUNd Run. In addition to the race, there was also FUNd Fest, a Cancer Survivors celebration, and a Battle of the Badges between local law enforcement and rescue personnel.

LAURINBURG — Saturday marked the 19th year of the Scotland Memorial Foundation’s FUNd Run though its format was slightly revamped as it added some new elements.

In addition to the race, there was also FUNd Fest, a Cancer Survivors celebration, and a Battle of the Badges between local law enforcement and rescue personnel.

A total of 440 runners of all ages converged on McDuffie Square in Laurinburg to participate in either the 1-mile spirit walk — in which costumes were strongly encouraged — or the 5K run. There were school teams and work teams, and families and groups of friends who all came out to support the work of the SMF and have a good time.

After the top three winners in each age category were announced, the FUNd fest, which used to be part of Spring fest, began. There was a Zumba class, a healthy snack demo, plant sales, and a kid zone with inflatable slides, a bounce house, bubbles and other games and activities.

There were also food trucks available. Wildfire Pizza, Da’Shark Shack, Flaming Pig, Kona Ice, Twisted Treats, and McNeill Concessions were all onsite.

For the first time, the Cancer Survivors Celebration, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., was included as part of FUNd Fest. Scotland Cancer Treatment Center has been sponsoring the event for over 15 years according to Director Jennifer Wilkes.

“Since Covid, we’ve had to do this outside, so this we decided to partner with the Foundation and the FUNd Run this year and it’s working out great. Our survivors are enjoying the music and dancing and being able to choose their meal from the food trucks,” she explained.

Up to 89 cancer survivors and 66 of their guests were treated to a free meal, dessert, a trophy and other goodies for being a survivor. Yvonne Johnson, a 3-year cancer survivor, said she looks forward to this event every year.

“I enjoy the fellowship,” Johnson said. “It’s good to see the nurses again because they were always so supportive. It’s also nice to see people who’ve been fighting what you’re fighting and understand what you’ve been through. It makes you feel like you’re not alone.”

This was also the first year for the Battle of the Badges competition between local fire, police, and EMS personnel. After a series of relay-style games, the Laurinburg Fire Department was deemed the winner of this year’s battle.

Winners of the 5K FUNd race were as follows. Overall Male winners were first, Chris Martin; second, David Carmichael; and third Edward Carmichael. Overall female winners were first, Katherine Carmichael; second, Sylvia Dunbar; and third Nina Carpenter.

By age groups, the winners were: ages 1-9, Maeghan Hunter and Isaiah Martin; ages 10-19, Emma McLean and Jeffrey Stonge; ages 20-29, Charity Williams and Parker Calhoun; ages 30-39, Casey Parker and Jordan Watts; ages 40-49, Brandy Watts and Kyle Wyckoff; ages 50-59, Lynn McQueen and Jay Todd; ages 60-69, Barbara Bullard and David Leek; and 70+, Patty Lauzon and Harry Mitchell.

According to their website, SMF is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that provides funding for community- oriented as well as individual health needs in their service areas. According to SMF Director Misty McMillan, money raised this year by the FUNd Run will benefit the Scotland Cancer Treatment Center and the Diabetes Education fund. The amount raised was not available at press time, but just over $31,000 was raised last year when there were 377 runners.

All entrants received a T-shirt. The top three winners in each age group received a medal.