Larceny

LAURINBURG — Lowe’s Home Improvement on U.S. 401 Bypass reported to the police department on Wednesday that on Aug. 8 a white male had stolen a window air-conditioning unit, roof coating and a backpack leaf blower totaling $1,500. The male was seen leaving in a dark van with South Carolina plates.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A Rockingham resident reported to the police department on Wednesday that he met with person in Laurinburg to sell a cell phone. The suspect wrote a $200 check and the victim later discovered it was counterfeit.

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department Wednesday that someone had stolen her debit card and withdrew $400.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Kaleal McLaurin, 23, of McColl Road was arrested Thursday for failure to appear. He was given a $5,100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Chad Locklear, 42, of Maxton was arrested Thursday for obtaining property by false pretenses and outstanding warrants. He was given a $15,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Antonio Ellerbe, 29, of Covenant Way was arrested Thursday for felony probation violation and assault inflicting serious injury. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Christian Emanuel, 21, of Lumberton was arrested Thursday for misdemeanor larceny and warrants for Cumberland County. She was given a $25,000.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_annacrime-10.jpg