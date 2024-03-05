LAURINBURG — Laurinburg’s Ralph Carter will face longtime State Rep. Garland Pierce in November’s General election after securing 53.99% of the votes on Super Tuesday and becoming the Republican candidate in the running for the District 48 seat.

Carter secured 1,387 votes in Scotland and 871 in Hoke, bringing his tally to 2,258 votes. Carter faced Hoke County’s Melissa Swarbrick who lost to Rep. Pierce by 1,587 votes in 2022 General Election. Swarbrick edged out the most votes in her home county Tuesday with 1,097 votes but only accumulated 463 votes in Scotland, leaving her in second. Collectively, James Diaz secured 373 votes.

Carter is an orthopedic surgeon and military veteran.

All of these totals are unofficial until certified by the North Carolina State Board of Elections.