LAURINBURG — Residents still have until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28 to submit who they think are among the best businesses of Scotland County for The Laurinburg Exchange’s annual Best of Burg.

Those chosen as the Burg’s finest hair salons, dealerships, retail stores, restaurants and more will be given an opportunity to win an award and be featured in a magazine but they need your votes.

First, those who wish to cast their votes can do so online by visiting the website, https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/best-of-the-burg-2022#//, clicking a category and selecting their choice. Businesses not listed as an option can be written in.

“Scotland County has some of the best businesses across the state and we want to acknowledge what they bring to the are,” said Tomeka Sinclair, editor of The Laurinburg Exchange. “I can’t wait to see who this year’s lineup will showcase.”

Printed ballots will be available in the print edition of The Laurinburg Exchange. Ballots must be filled in and mailed or brought into The Laurinburg Exchange office at The Oaks Professional Building at 915 S. Main Street, Suite H, Laurinburg.

For additional information about Best of the Burg, call the exchange at 910-506-3021.