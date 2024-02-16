LAURINBURG — The Scotland High School Beta Club is running an online auction to help offset the cost for students heading to Savannah, Georgia.

Students are traveling to the destination this summer to compete at nationals.

The online auction exhibit will begin on Feb. 2 and will end March 3.

“The students want to say thank you for all the support and they hope you find something you love,” said Beta Advisor Joe Graves.

For more information connect to the QR code, by contacting Graves at [email protected], or by calling 910-995-4411.