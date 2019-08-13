Commissioners finalize their recessed meeting

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners resumed its recessed monthly meeting to discuss updates about the county FEMA application on Tuesday.

Commissioners spoke on ideas of movement and restructure so plans could be submitted soon to FEMA for the Sneads Grove Convenience Center and the Laurel Hill Community Center.

In regards to the Sneads Grove Convenience Center, located near the intersection of Old Wire and Sneads Grove roads — one option is to move it north of the current location to a parcel of land owned by Z.V. Pate; the other option is south and owned by Sneads Grove United Methodist Church.

“Z.V. Pate would lease or sell us a parcel of land uphill to easily relocate the facility to,” said Kevin Patterson, county manager. “(The cost of) $394,224 would cover the costs inside, the septic tank, paving and fencing.”

Chair Bob Davis said buying land from a church would take longer than usual.

“It would be a long process because the church doesn’t own it, the conference does,” said Davis.

Vice Chair Carol McCall voiced her preference.

“I prefer the Z.V. property and I prefer to own than lease,” said McCall.

Patterson added the board still has time to see what FEMA’s next move is.

“We still are going to wait on FEMA because, if we move before they get to a certain point, we will not get anything,” said Patterson.

The board also talked of ways to fix the Laurel Hill Community Center — demolish part and save the gym or demolish it entirely and start anew.

“In the end, you may spend more money trying to save it than just bulldoze it down and build a new gym,” said Commissionber Tim Ivey.

Mike McGirt informed the board on the building’s current status.

“Before the hurricane, it would have taken $355,000 to bring it up to standard,” said Mike McGirt, public buildings director.

He added that FEMA would not enter the building due to mold after the hurricane and, with time, the mold, asbestos and power issues have only escalated.

“In a building that old, you’re going in blind until you get in there,” added McGirt.

Options remain open for the Laurel Hill Community Center, but the board decided to pursue purchase of the Z.V. Pate property for the Sneads Grove Convenience Center.

In other business …

— The board held a public hearing for the Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance change before voting to adopt it. No residents came to speak and the board approved the word changes to a paragraph in the ordinance. This change was made for the flood insurance program.

— Commissioners studied their 2018 Fiscal Year Audit with Roche, Head, and Associates CPA Carl Head to find over expenditures and learn ways to prevent it in future budgets.

— The board discussed updates about plans made at the Liaison committee. Commissioner Whit Gibson said the meetings are viable for open discussion between the two boards even though the members still disagree on a final plan.

— Gibson was appointed to be NCACC voting delegate by the board.

— The board plans to hold a strategic meeting the first week of September and will finalize the dates at a later time.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]