Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of R. Graham Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone had caused $100 damage to their mailbox by snapping it in half. Another mailbox nearby was also damaged but the owners did not want to file a report.

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Pine Street reported to the police department Monday that unknown persons had caused $400 to the residence by busting out two front windows.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Daryl Thomas, 41, of Main Street, McColl, South Carolina, was arrested Monday for a failure to appear warrant out of Scotland County. He was given a $15,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Chad Berry, 34, of Sandra Circle was arrested Monday for several warrants including injury to personal property, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, resisting arrest and a Robeson County failure to appear warrant. He was given an $8,000 bond.

