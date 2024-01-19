LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council this week took the time to honor Lisa Barefoot Howell, who retired after being employed with the city for nearly three decades.

Howell was first hired as a telecommunicator at the Laurinburg Police Department on Aug. 26, 1996. In 1999, she was promoted to senior records clerk, then promoted to administrative assistant for the Laurinburg Police Department in 2010, and supervised the telecommunicators until Scotland County 911 center.

In addition to being the captain of the City of Laurinburg Relay for Life Team, throughout the years she has served on the Safety Committee, Employees Advisory Committee, The Drug and Crime Committee and the Scotland County 911 Committee.

Mayor Jim Willis presented Howell with a plaque recognizing her work and contributions.

“The mayor and the Laurinburg City Council express their sincere appreciation for her commitment to serve the citizens of this community and to make our city a better place to live for all the citizens of Laurinburg. We wish her many more years of continued success in the next chapter of her life,” Willis read from the plaque.

Howell officially retired on Dec. 1.