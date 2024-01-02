MAXTON —Veteran-owned aviation event organizer Sky High Aerospace Expo, Inc., is hosting the inaugural Sky High Aerospace Expo and Fly-In on Sept.r 6-7, 2025, in partnership with the Southeast Regional Airport Authority and the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport (KMEB).

The event will begin with aerial demonstrations, followed by acclaimed aerobatic performers taking to the skies to perform daring maneuvers, precision formations and dangerous stunts. Attendees will have the opportunity to watch performances from some of the most skilled pilots in the industry.

In addition to the aerial displays, the Sky High Aerospace Expo will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with the pilots and crews. Visitors will have the chance to interact with these aviation experts, asking questions, learning about their experiences and gaining insights into aerobatics. It’s a chance to connect with the people behind the incredible performances and gain a deeper understanding of the industry.

The event will also offer a ground display area where visitors can explore static aircraft exhibits up close and several S.T.E.M. education areas for kids. From vintage planes to cutting-edge technology, attendees will have the opportunity to get an up-close look at these machines. They can see the engineering feats, learn about the history of aviation and step inside some of the aircraft to experience what it’s like to be a pilot.

The ground display area will be a hub of activity, offering visitors the chance to explore static aircraft exhibits. From vintage planes to cutting-edge technology, attendees will have the opportunity to get an up-close look at these machines. They can also observe engineering feats, learn about the history of aviation, and even step inside some of the aircraft to experience what it’s like to be a pilot.

With the combination of aerial displays, interactive opportunities with pilots and crews, and the chance to explore static aircraft exhibits, the Sky High Aerospace Expo “promises to be an unforgettable experience for aviation enthusiasts and thrill-seekers alike.”