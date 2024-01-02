1.“There is no way to get the county functioning at 100% because we don’t have a network to operate off of, one, and two, we don’t have 300 computers so we’re having to take resources that we have and allocate them to all of our department to the best of our ability so that we can have these departments run at what my goal is 50 to 60% operation.” — Robert Sampson, Scotland County Public Safety director

2. “Each of the businesses within the district will have a window sticker saying if they allow social district beverages inside,” said Community Development Director Walker McCoy. “A green sticker would mean beverages are welcome and a red sticker would mean beverages are not allowed. Blue stickers designate approved locations to purchase beverages … no outside beverages are allowed Drinks must be purchased from a licensed establishment and be in the approved cups with the Social District logo and the logo of the serving establishment. The cups are not to be refilled.”

3. “I think it’s important in terms of our role as an institution to work with and serve our community, which is why we started with community members giving us tours and telling our students what they thought was important and should be emphasized.” — Professor Jaime Martinez’s Intro to Public History class at UNCP

4. “Serving on the Economic Development and Global Engagement Committee provides an opportunity to accomplish two very important objectives at once, to identify ways of helping District 48’s local economy to grow and thrive and to identify ways of making North Carolina more and more competitive globally.” — Rep. Garland Pierce

5. “Hundreds of people each day are gaining health care coverage and getting the care they need,” said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “Our work continues with state and community partners to support enrollment efforts to ensure as many people as possible can get covered.”

6. “Through increased education, access to shooting ranges, and advanced educational opportunities, students and hunters become more skilled and proficient in the use of hunting equipment,” said NCWRC Engagement and Education Manager, Carissa Daniels. “They also help hunters become more knowledgeable and aware of measures they can incorporate for a safer hunting experience.”