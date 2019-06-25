Commisioners vote to keep tax rate at $1

Patterson Patterson

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners decided to keep the county tax rate at $1 per $100 valuation during its meeting on Tuesday.

The budget totals $43,749,265 and includes a property tax decrease of $431,986 below neutral. It also includes an increase in pay for EMT employees and keeps the cost of living raise at 2 percent.

The county will give Scotland County Schools $10,529,895 —which includes the $150,000 decrease agreement made in previous Liaison meetings. In total with restricted sales tax, signs and state mandated forfeitures, the school system will receive $13,356,229.

The board considered two budgets presented by County Manager Kevin Patterson, one with the $1 tax rate and one a 99-cent tax rate. In his letter to the board, Patterson stated:

“For the last seven years, county employees’ salaries have not kept up with inflation. This budget attempts to substantially maintain employees’ pay when adjusted to inflation. This budget also continues the practice of targeting certain employee groups that salaries are a significant difficulty on hiring and retention.”

Patterson recommended the board go with the $1 tax rate so the county budget does not suffer in the long run.

“Between these two options, my recommendation is to reduce the property tax burden by $431,986,” said Patterson. “Reducing the budget would dramatically reduce the county’s ability to adjust to unplanned events within the budget.

“The economy in Scotland County has continued to grow for the last 5 years,” he added. “When the local economy does not grow or is impacted by a recession, the current level of services will be impacted without an increase in property taxes.”

The budget includes using $1.6 million of the fund balance, which the board has not used for years.

Commissioners Betty Blue Gholston, John Alford and Vice Chair Carol McCall all made statements supporting the $1 tax rate.

“We worked hard to try to go to the 99-cent tax rate,” said Gholston. “But we must keep the county functional. It was literally impossible at this particular time, but I promise you that will be our effort next year to bring it down to 99 cents …”

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

Patterson https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Kevin-Patterson-3.jpg Patterson