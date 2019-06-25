NCDOT awards resurfacing project for Montgomery, Richmond counties

RALEIGH – State transportation officials recently awarded a contract that will improve driving conditions along sections of I-73/74 in Montgomery and Richmond counties.

The N.C. Department of Transportation has contracted Barnhill Contracting Co. out of Rocky Mount to mill and resurface two sections totaling 8.6 miles of the interstate.

Work on the $5.6 million project may begin as early as July 1 and is scheduled to be complete by April 30, 2020. Alternating lane closures will be required.

The Montgomery County section, about 5 miles long, lies between N.C. 24-27 near Biscoe and N.C. 211 near Candor. The Richmond County section spans about 3 miles between Fire Tower Road and U.S. 220 near Ellerbe.

The current pavement in these locations has deteriorated to the point that spot repairs are no longer a cost-effective solution for keeping it up to traffic standards.