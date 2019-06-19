Break-in

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Hall Street on Tuesday after a report of someone breaking into a Laurinburg Housing Authority residence. The current tenant of the residence showed officers where the wood was damaged on the door frame that was consistent with kicking the door in. Nothing was reported missing from the residence.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Scottish Pines on Johns Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had gone into her room and stole $65 from her purse. The victim told officers she had no idea who could have taken the money. There are no suspects at this time.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Hudson Paving out of Rockingham reported to the police department on Tuesday that a small hole in the window of a brush truck was noticed. The employee told officers that when the crew was done using the truck Friday there was no hole or crack, but it was discovered when they came back to work. The hole looks to have been caused by a BB-gun or small caliber gun.

