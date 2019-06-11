RichmondCC accepting nominations for 2019 Outstanding Alumni Award

Courtesy photo Last year’s winner was Wendy Jordan, director of Student Services for Richmond County Schools and a 1990 graduate of RichmondCC. Courtesy photo Last year’s winner was Wendy Jordan, director of Student Services for Richmond County Schools and a 1990 graduate of RichmondCC.

HAMLET – Once again Richmond Community College will be honoring one of its many exceptional graduates with the Outstanding Alumni Award at the College’s Convocation this fall.

Nominations are now being accepted, so if you know a RichmondCC graduate who deserves to be recognized for his or her outstanding achievements, now is the time to let us know who that person is and why. Nomination forms must be completed online at www.richmondcc.edu/alumniaward.

In order to be nominated for the award, a person must have earned a diploma or associate degree from RichmondCC and must have significant community service, leadership and/or professional accomplishments. We also want to know in what ways this person has supported RichmondCC.

Current faculty and staff of RichmondCC are not eligible to receive this award.

“We have many great alumni of this College who have had a positive and influential impact on our community and beyond, and this award is one way we can recognize the great things our graduates are doing and achieving,” said Hal Shuler, associate vice president of development.

Last year’s winner was Wendy Jordan, director of Student Services for Richmond County Schools and a 1990 graduate of RichmondCC. Atlanta businessman and 1994 RichmondCC graduate Brett Deaton won the prestigious alumni award in 2017.

The Outstanding Alumni Award winner will be announced at the College’s Convocation on Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. at the Cole Auditorium. Nominees must attend the ceremony.

For information about the Outstanding Alumni Award, contact Shuler at 910-410-1807 or [email protected]

Wylie Bell is the director of marketing and communications for Richmond Community College.

Courtesy photo Last year’s winner was Wendy Jordan, director of Student Services for Richmond County Schools and a 1990 graduate of RichmondCC. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_RCC.jpg Courtesy photo Last year’s winner was Wendy Jordan, director of Student Services for Richmond County Schools and a 1990 graduate of RichmondCC.