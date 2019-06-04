Scotland County Schools prepares for final 2019 graduations

LAURINBURG — It’s graduation weekend for the last of Scotland County School’s seniors — with rain looking to put a damper on the celebrations.

Shaw Academy graduates 27 students at 9 a.m. on Friday while Scotland High School graduates 276 students at 9 a.m. on Saturday. According to school officials, neither Shaw nor Scotland High has made a call about whether or not the graduation ceremony will be held inside or out. Officials are still closely monitoring the weather since the forecast appears to be continuously changing.

“It is with great excitement and enthusiasm that we watch the members of the Class of 2019 take these next steps into their future,” said Superintendent Ron Hargrave. “It is our hope that we have prepared well for the next stage of their lives. We also want them to know that we are all here supporting them, believing in them, and cheering them on as they set new goals and achieve great things.”

Scotland High School seniors are expected to be at in their assigned classrooms at 7:45 a.m., while guests with tickets will be admitted into Pate Stadium between 7:30 and 8:55 a.m. The stands will be closed at 9 a.m. for the ceremony and anyone late will not be admitted into the stands.

However, if the ceremony is moved indoors, each senior has been given 10 tickets to distribute — with four tickets being used for the gym and four will be used for the auditorium where graduation will be live-streamed.

Photography and video cameras are allowed as long as the individual using the equipment does not attempt to come onto the field or block others from seeing the graduation ceremony, according to school officials.

Graduates are not permitted to have cameras, cellphones, or pocketbooks on them during the ceremony.

The link to the Scotland High School live-stream is as followed livestream.com/accounts/284292/events/8691028 and can be found on the school districts social media and website in the upcoming days before the ceremony.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1__DSC3857.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1__DSC3767.jpg