NEWBURGH, N.Y. — A local Purple Heart recipient was recently recognized as one of the nation’s 2023 Purple Heart Patriot Project honorees.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ed O’Neal represented his fellow Purple Heart heroes as North Carolina’s representative at the multi-day tribute to the courage and sacrifice of America’s combat wounded. The Purple Heart Patriot Project is a program of the National Purple Heart Honor Mission. The all-expenses-paid trip included visits to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, historic Washington’s Headquarters, a special tour of the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor and other unique tributes.

“Ed and his fellow Patriot Project honorees represent the best of the best our country has to offer,” said Richie Lay, a Purple Heart recipient and chairman of the National Purple Heart Honor Mission. “America’s Purple Heart veterans have given so much to defend freedom and that sacrifice must always be remembered. These brave men and women are true American heroes. We were privileged to be able to provide this unique salute to service for our Purple Heart heroes.”

“Our Purple Heart recipients have made enormous sacrifices for America, and this was our opportunity to say ‘thank you’ on behalf of a grateful nation. For some, it was the homecoming they never had. We received hundreds of nominations from across the country and we were pleased to honor Ed for his courage and service, both during combat operations and in the years since returning home,” said Col. Russ Vernon (NYARNG Ret.), the executive firector for the National Purple Heart Honor Mission.

This year’s Patriot Project honorees included men and women Purple Heart recipients from World War II, the Vietnam War, Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom, and other conflicts, representing all branches of the service and ranging from 37 to 100-years-old. The event took place between Sept. 18 – 22 in New York.

Asked what he would want others to know about his service, Lt. Col O’Neal said, “I joined the Army out of high school because I lacked the job skills necessary to support myself financially. The Army gave me job skills (medic) and helped me transition from a teenager to a young adult. In my hometown, your skin color, family name and wealth held a great deal of sway, but in the military, performance and character mattered most. The military helped me accomplish some of my greatest goals in and outside military service. My service allowed me to be part of a world-class team focused on serving our nation. I will always be proud of what we accomplished and the difference we made for people around the globe.”

O’Neal first joined the U.S. Army in November 1977, serving in the Army until November 1980. He was commissioned into the U.S. Air Force in July 1986, serving for the next two decades until May 2007, serving with the U.S. Central Command, including time in Saudi Arabia during Operation Enduring Freedom. In May 2004, O’Neal was serving at the “Oasis Compound” in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, when the location was attacked by Al Qaeda insurgents. The attack started early in the morning and fighting continued until after midnight. O’Neal was wounded while leading a group of four people, one other Air Force officer and three international civilian workers, during an attempt to escape the compound under darkness. While making their way through a courtyard between two large buildings, the group came under automatic weapons fire from an insurgent armed with an AK-47. O’Neal and the other Air Force officer were both wounded and were rescued several hours later. O’Neal was hit five times by ricocheting rounds five times. The attack claimed the lives of 21 people and many more were wounded.

Along with the Purple Heart, O’Neal was awarded numerous medals and commendations during his service, including the Bronze Star with Valor Device, the United Nations Medal, and more.

Married to his wife, Jacque, since leaving the military Ed O’Neal has continued to serve his fellow veterans as Commander of AMVETS Post 316, and Fairways for Warriors, among other efforts.

The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor is located just north of West Point, New York, near the site where General George Washington created the Badge of Military Merit in 1782 during the Revolutionary War. The Badge, a purple cloth cut in the shape of a heart, was the forerunner of today’s Purple Heart medal. In addition to creation of the museum, the National Purple Heart Honor Mission was instrumental in the creation of the Purple Heart Forever stamp now issued by the US Postal Service, and the organization was the driving force behind the nation’s first official Purple Heart Commemorative Coin series, which was issued by the United States Mint in 2022.

Those wishing to learn more about the National Purple Heart Honor Mission or donate to support the Purple Heart Patriot Project should visit www.PurpleHeartMission.org.