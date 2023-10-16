LAURINBURG — Despite some weather and mechanical problems, the 2023 John Blue Cotton Festival still hosted thousands patrons on Saturday.

Though the rain was gone by noon, it left the stage too wet for numerous dance acts scheduled throughout the day. And Cotton Blossom, the little train, only made a few trips around the track before succumbing to mechanical issues. But there was still plenty of old-fashioned fun to be had for the $5 admission fee.

Even though the train broke down, children could still go for a “barrel” ride around the property and there was a hayride for all ages. These activities were courtesy of the Pee-Dee Antique Power Club which also brought dozens of restored old tractors and other old-timey farm equipment to display.

The facepainting tent had a line of kids waiting all afternoon as did the ponies from Scotland Saddlebred. There was also corn to shuck and thresh and mules to pet. One area was set up with pastimes of bygone days like bucket stilts, marbles, hopscotch, and checkers.

Festival attendee Vernie Locklear was grinning big as she watched her grandchildren try to shuck corn.

“It’s hard to get them off their screens, but they love this. We come every year and they can’t wait to ride the ponies and try all the old gadgets like this corn thresher. Personally, I like the shopping,” she laughed.

And there was plenty of shopping to do. Vendors were selling a vast array of goods. There was artwork, jewelry, candles, soap, bubble wands, t-shirts, woodwork, and wreaths. Homemade pickled peppers, hot pepper vinegar, and honey were also available, plus many other products.

History buffs could enjoy exploring the various old buildings and structures on display like the restored cotton gin onsite as well as a corn crib, a spring house and several old cabins.

If all the activities and shopping worked up an appetite, there was plenty of food to choose from. Of course, it wouldn’t be the John Blue Festival without collard sandwiches, collard plates, and fresh fried pork rinds. There was also homemade ice cream, fried fish, mini donuts, pulled pork nachos, and much more.

Music was provided by Maxton resident and American Idol performer Dontrell Briggs and the group Rob Cole and Co.

John Blue was a prominent local farmer and inventor of labor-saving farm devices like a cotton stalk cutter and one-row planter. He built the house in 1895.

The festival originally started 41 years ago as an educational experience so local schoolchildren could learn about the county’s agricultural history and past way of life. It quickly blossomed into what is now considered one of Scotland County’s signature events.