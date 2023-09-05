LAURINBURG —Four people were arrested on multiple drug-related charges following a three-month undercover operation called “It’s a Family Affair.”

During the operation, George Edward Pipkin, Frances Chavis, Calvin Pipkin and Damien Alexander Brown were all arrested. All suspects charged were suspected of operating the sale/delivery of various illegal narcotics while being of family descent.

On Friday, Lt. E. Haywood of the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Unit reported that the Narcotic Unit with the assistance of the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team and Laurinburg Police Department Narcotics/Gang unit executed a Search Warrant at 9260 Price St. in Laurinburg after a three-month undercover operation concerning the sell of crack cocaine and heroin form the area known as the “Truck Stop.”

The operation resulted in three search warrants over a two-day period that resulted in the arrest of four arrests and one Warrant for Arrest being active, according to Haywood. Five firearms were seized as well as additional narcotics, crack Cocaine, Fentanyl, as well as additional U.S. currency was seized.

George Edward Pipkin was charged with one count of trafficking heroin, one count of conspiring to sell/deliver heroin, three counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, and four counts of maintaining a dwelling for the sell/delivery of controlled substance. Pipkin received a $450,000 secured bond. Pipkin was currently on active probation at the time of arrest.

Frances Chavis was charged with trafficking heroin, conspiring to sell/deliver heroin, one count of possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance and two counts of maintaining a dwelling /controlled substance. Chavis received a $320,000 secured bond

Calvin Pipkin faces charges of one count of trafficking heroin, one count of conspiring to sell/deliver heroin and one count of maintaining a dwelling/controlled substance. Pipkin received a $250,000 secured bond.

Damien Alexander Brown also faces charges of one count of trafficking heroin, one count of conspiring to sell/deliver heroin, and one count of maintaining a dwelling/controlled substance. Brown received a $100,000 secured bond

According to Haywood, active warrants are out on Antonio Pipkin for one count of trafficking heroin, one count of conspiring to sell/deliver heroin, and one count of maintaining a dwelling/controlled substance. Pipkin had not been served as of Tuesday morning.

Additional charges are pending within the investigation, according to Haywood.