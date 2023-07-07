Break-in

WAGRAM — A resident of Hill Creek Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on July 2 that unknown persons had broken in and stolen a 55-inch TV, blue tooth speaker, and two social security cards.

MAXTON — Sheriff’s deputies responded to Mountaire Farms on July 1 after two vehicles were broken into. Hats, worker’s vests, sunglasses, a flashlight, and a knife were reported missing.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cedar Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on June 30 that someone stole an air compressor and a chainsaw.

MARSTON — A resident of Marston Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on July 1 that unknown persons had stolen their Dodge Ram truck and a revolver that had been in the vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Willow Drive reported to the police department on Monday that their firearm was stolen from the residence.

GIBSON — A resident of Frances Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that unknown persons stole their four-wheeler, boat motor, and fishing road.

GIBSON — A resident of Smith Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that a firearm was stolen from their vehicle.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hasty Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that $84.94 was taken from their account after someone used their information at numerous online companies.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Aberdeen Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone took $750 from their bank account and transferred it to a Cash App card.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police responded to South Pine Street on Monday after two homes were shot into. One residence had two adults inside while the other had one adult and one juvenile. No one was injured.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Fulton Legette, 48, of Laurinburg was arrested Monday on a warrant for assault on a female and communicating threats. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Kathy Cox, 52, of Laurinburg was arrested Monday on a warrant for injury to personal property and breaking and entering. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Charles Cox, 35, of Laurinburg was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in court. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kimberly McDonald, 18, of Sally McNair Road was arrested Tuesday for aggravated assault. She was given a $125,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Larry Monroe, 41, of Harrison Road was arrested Wednesday for trespassing. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shanishia McMillan, 39, of Kiser Road was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Robeson County. She was given an $8,000 bond.