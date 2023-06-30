Break-in

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Pate Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on June 23 that unknown persons had broken into their storage building and stole an air compressor, jump box, filing cabinet, and personal documents.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Craig Lane reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and stolen their firearm.

LAURINBURG — Art by Design on South Main Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons broke into the business and stole a laptop.

LAURINBURG — Bob’s Jewel Shop on West Church Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone broke into the business. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — I.C Beauty World on South Main Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons broke into the business. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Salem Street reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons stole a 55-inch TV and a 32-inch TV after forcing entry through the front door.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pinto Lane reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone stole their security cameras.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Barnes Bridge Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons stole two gold diamond rings.

LAURINBURG — Sheriff’s deputies responded to Lowe’s on Wednesday after it was reported that two people were stealing from the plant section of the store. Deputies found 66-year-old David Moore of Hamlet and 35-year-old Danilla Bethea of Laurinburg were caught with seven bags of soil and two plants from the store. They were each given citations for misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — Lowe’s reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had taken an item off the shelf and then presented it to the customer service desk as a return.

Shooting

EAST LAURINBURG — A resident of First Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on June 22 that someone had shot at the residence. Six people were inside and no one was injured. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Morgan Circle reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had shot at the residence and a bullet went through the kitchen window. One adult and two children were inside the home at the time but no one was injured.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Joey Glossner, 37, of Wagram was arrested Friday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Teyanna Nicholson, 32, of Laurinburg was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kendric Love, 30, of Laurinburg was arrested Tuesday for violating a domestic violence protective order. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Derrick Bullard, 37, of Pine Needle Circle was arrested Tuesday for assault on a female, communicating threats and assault with a deadly weapon. Bullard was also served warrants out of Hoke County for assault on a female and parole violation. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Allen Mintz, 33, of East Laurinburg was arrested Tuesday on warrants out of Moore County for two counts of felony larceny and two counts of possession of stolen goods.

LAURINBURG — Jason Ross, 51, of Jackson Springs was arrested Wednesday for driving while impaired. He was released on a custody release.

LAURINBURG — Adam Peele, 28, of Angus Drive was arrested Thursday on a warrant for stalking and violating a court order. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Samuel Austin, 67, of South Pine Street was arrested Thursday on a warrant for injury to personal property. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Horace Mack, 38, of Azalea Drive was arrested Thursday on a warrant for misdemeanor breaking and entering. He was given a $500 bond.